Initiative aims to strengthen partnerships between Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, University of Jeddah, public, private sectors

RIYADH: The Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services and the University of Jeddah have launched “The Container” incubator to support startups and innovative ventures and develop technological, operational and service solutions to improve service quality and foster innovation in the transport and logistics sector. The initiative was launched in collaboration with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, the Social Development Bank, Jada 30, The Shop Floor, MODON Oasis, and Future Valley Co. The incubator targets students at Saudi universities, innovators in the transport and logistics sector, entrepreneurs and university graduates. It offers incubation and acceleration services, specialized mentoring, prototype and product development, access to testing and application environments, training, investment support and intellectual property protection. It also aims to help innovators turn research outputs into market-ready products and projects. The incubator has begun implementing training programs and workshops in successive stages, starting with participant preparation and skills development, followed by the evaluation and screening of submissions and announcement of shortlisted candidates. Participants then proceed to incubation and specialized mentoring, culminating in a graduation ceremony and the announcement of completed projects. The initiative aims to strengthen partnerships between the ministry, the university and the public and private sectors, support innovation and entrepreneurship, and create an environment that helps turn ideas into high-quality projects that contribute to the development of the transport and logistics sector. It also supports the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to establish Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub.