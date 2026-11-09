ABHA: The mountains and plains of the Asir region have become a destination for paragliding enthusiasts, benefiting from the area’s expansive views, which provide ideal conditions for the sport and promote adventure tourism. Paragliding at Jabal Hada in the Tihama Billasmar area, northeast of the Muhayil Asir governorate, dates back over 20 years. The Asir paragliding club has more than 300 pilots, most in their 30s. Women also participate, reflecting the sport’s growing popularity and diverse appeal. The club operates from Jabal Hada and Jabal Al-Muqaisirah in the Muhayil Asir governorate. Flights take place daily, from after Asr prayer until sunset, depending on weather conditions. Paragliding adds to the range of tourism experiences available in the Muhayil Asir governorate and the wider region. The sport attracts adventure enthusiasts, as well as visitors who come to watch flights over mountainous terrain and enjoy the natural scenery from different heights.