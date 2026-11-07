National Center for Meteorology warns of near-zero visibility, hail and flash floods across several regions

Latest rainy spell expected to expand and intensify across much of the Kingdom on Monday and Tuesday

RIYADH: Moderate to heavy thunderstorms, flash floods, hail and strong winds are forecast across several regions of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, with authorities warning residents and visitors to exercise caution as unsettled weather continues across much of the Kingdom. The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) said the latest weather system is expected to bring moderate to heavy thunderstorms, potentially triggering flash floods and accompanied by hail and winds stirring up dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility to near zero in some areas. The forecast covers parts of the Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Qassim and Northern Borders regions, as well as northern parts of the Eastern Province. Similar conditions are expected in parts of Jazan, Asir and Al-Baha. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast in parts of Tabuk, Al-Jouf and northern Riyadh regions, while fog formation is also possible in some affected areas, the center said in a statement published on its website. The NCM urged the public to remain alert to changing weather conditions and follow official forecasts and safety advisories. Heavy rain warning for Madinah In a separate warning carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Saturday, the NCM forecast heavy rainfall across Madinah region, accompanied by strong winds, hail, thunderstorms, flash floods and near-zero horizontal visibility. The adverse weather conditions were expected to begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m., prompting the center to urge residents and visitors to exercise caution and comply with safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities. The warning follows preparations by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) in Madinah, which has deployed 70 ambulance teams and support vehicles in anticipation of the expected weather fluctuations. In a report carried by SPA on Friday, the authority said it had strengthened its emergency response capabilities, including the readiness of its medical dispatch center, basic and advanced ambulance teams, rapid response units and specialized emergency vehicles. Volunteer ambulance teams in the central area of Madinah and around the Prophet’s Mosque were also included in the preparations. SRCA branch Director General Dr. Ahmed Al-Zahrani said the measures were part of an integrated emergency response plan coordinated with relevant authorities to ensure medical services remain available around the clock. He urged the public to stay away from flood channels and areas where water accumulates and avoid crossing valleys during rainfall. The authority receives emergency medical service requests around the clock through its unified number, 997. Rainfall expected to intensify across regions The latest warnings follow an NCM forecast on Friday of a new rainy spell bringing precipitation of varying intensity to most parts of the Kingdom, including coastal areas of Makkah region. NCM spokesperson Hussein Al-Qahtani said meteorological projections indicated that the system would expand and intensify across much of the country on Monday and Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall was also forecast in the governorates of Jeddah and Rabigh on Saturday. Al-Qahtani said the center was operationally prepared to monitor the weather system and urged residents to follow official forecasts and alerts and strictly observe Civil Defense guidelines. He particularly cautioned against approaching flood channels and active valley streams or attempting to cross them while water was flowing. The latest forecasts follow a series of rainfall events in different parts of the Kingdom. Al-Baha Region received light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, with water flowing through valleys and streams in several governorates. Rafha in the Northern Borders region also experienced moderate rainfall accompanied by hail, while parts of Madinah region recorded lighter precipitation. November among the Kingdom’s wetter months The unsettled conditions coincide with the final quarter of the year, traditionally one of Saudi Arabia’s wetter periods, when seasonal weather systems can bring thunderstorms, heavy downpours and localized flooding. The NCM’s October-December 2026 climate outlook indicated that rainfall in October was likely to be above seasonal averages across most regions, including Asir, while temperatures were expected to remain higher than usual. November typically brings increased precipitation to several parts of the Kingdom, particularly the southwestern highlands and western regions. While rainfall replenishes water resources and benefits vegetation and agriculture, intense downpours can produce dangerous runoff through valleys and low-lying areas, particularly in normally dry watercourses. Civil Defense has repeatedly warned residents and visitors against entering wadis during rainfall, swimming in flooded areas or attempting to cross waterlogged roads, as rapidly rising water levels and powerful currents can pose serious risks. Authorities have urged the public to monitor official weather updates and follow safety instructions as the latest spell of unsettled weather continues across the Kingdom.