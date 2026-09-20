Saudi harrats are vast volcanic lava fields, formed when runny lava flowed over the ground in repeated basaltic eruptions

RIYADH: The International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) approved the Saudi Geological Survey’s (SGS) nomination to list volcanic basalt from Saudi harrats (lava fields) as an internationally recognized heritage stone, a first for the Kingdom, SPA reported on Sunday. SGS said the decision crowns scientific work documenting the geological, historical, and cultural value of basalt. This has helped shape the natural landscape and cultural identity of western Saudi Arabia for thousands of years, including through traditional uses in construction, settlement patterns, and economic activity. Saudi harrats are vast volcanic lava fields, formed when runny lava flowed over the ground in repeated basaltic eruptions. As the lava cooled over time, it hardened into basalt rock, creating the dark, rugged landscapes seen across parts of the western region. The survey noted that basalt’s wide distribution, durability, and resistance to heat and erosion make it a key source for aggregates and infrastructure materials. At the same time, newer applications include fibers, composite materials, and insulation. • Heritage Stones are designated natural stones with a documented role in major architecture and monuments, reflecting their cultural importance. • Saudi Geological Survey said the decision crowns scientific work documenting the geological, historical, and cultural value of basalt. It added that the economic value of some quarries is strengthened by proximity to road networks and railways, improving transport efficiency and lowering construction and maintenance costs. The endorsement, it said, reflects international recognition of the Kingdom’s geological heritage and supports national efforts to protect geological and natural heritage sites, promote scientific research and highlight national assets aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. The survey said the step also opens wider opportunities for international scientific cooperation and strengthens Saudi participation in global initiatives focused on protecting geological heritage, underscoring its role in documenting and presenting national geological wealth for future generations. IUGS is among the world’s largest and most active non-governmental scientific organizations. Established in 1961, it is a member of the International Council of Scientific Unions and works to advance the study of geological issues of global importance, while supporting international and interdisciplinary cooperation across the earth sciences. The Global Heritage Stone Resource (GHSR) is a scientific designation created to strengthen geological knowledge, responsible use and conservation of historically important natural stones worldwide. According to IUGS, Heritage Stones are designated natural stones with a documented role in major architecture and monuments, reflecting their cultural importance.