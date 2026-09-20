ISLAMABAD: Five Pakistan Army soldiers and eight Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants were killed in a firefight in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the Pakistani military said on Sunday.

The development comes amid a surge in militancy in the northwestern Pakistani province bordering Afghanistan, where TTP and other militant groups have frequently targeted security forces, police and civilians in recent months.

The latest encounter between security forces and militants took place in KP’s Hangu district, which killed Captain Abuzar Farooq, Lt. Sheraz Babar, three Pakistan Army soldiers and a non-combatant who worked with them, according to the Pakistani military.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Kharji (militant) found in the area,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said in a statement.

New Delhi did not immediately respond to the Pakistani military statement.

It came two days after a militant attack on a police complex killed 17 police officers among 23 people in KP’s Kohat district, according to officials. A local militant group, Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Islamabad has frequently accused India of backing militant groups and Afghanistan of allowing the use of its soil for attacks in Pakistan. New Delhi and Kabul have consistently denied this.