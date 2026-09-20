The two officials reviewed GCC-UN relations and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas of shared interest

NEW YORK: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi met the UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Saturday at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The two officials reviewed GCC-UN relations and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in areas of shared interest, the General Secretariat said. They also exchanged views on geopolitical developments and regional issues, and diplomatic efforts to resolve them. Both sides condemned Iran-backed Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and the targeting of civilians, highlighting the threat the actions posed to regional peace and security. Guterres commended the progress and prosperity achieved by GCC member states and their contributions to promoting global stability.