ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has completed online booking of more than 17,000 seats under a private Hajj scheme for next year’s pilgrimage, its religious affairs ministry said on Sunday.

Pakistan allocated 107,526 slots, including 30,000 for a shorter package, to the government scheme, while another 71,696 slots have been allocated to the private scheme for next year’s pilgrimage, according to the religious affairs ministry.

The country completed online booking of all seats under the government Hajj scheme on Aug. 25, marking the first time the entire quota has been filled through a digital reservation system. It opened online bookings for private scheme on Aug. 23.

The religious affairs ministry said on Sunday it has completed bookings for more than 17,000 seats under the private scheme through ‘Pak Hajj’ mobile application, adding that around 54,000 slots were still available under the scheme.

“Private Hajj pilgrims are advised to select their preferred packages from the comfort of their homes using the ‘Pak Hajj’ app,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Select Hajj organizing companies and make package payments exclusively through the ‘Pak Hajj’ app.”

Under the private scheme, intending pilgrims are being offered Economy, Standard, and Premium Hajj packages by 25 authorized Hajj operators through the government Hajj portal. The scheme offers shorter stays, direct flights from outside Pakistan and five-star hotel options.

The religious affairs ministry has set Nov. 20 as the deadline for bookings under the private Hajj scheme.

“Direct payments to any individual or company are prohibited,” it said.

“The ministry will not be held liable for any fraud resulting from payments made via channels other than the ‘Pak Hajj’ app.”

The ministry has tightened oversight of the private scheme since 2025, when Pakistan’s private share fell from 89,801 places to just over 25,000. This happened after operators missed Saudi payment and service agreement deadlines, leaving more than 67,000 intending pilgrims unable to travel.