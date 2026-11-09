Operation targeted factory for assembling missile components, chemical plant for solid propellant, electronics facility for missile systems

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen on Tuesday said air defenses thwarted a series of Houthi drone and missile attacks targeting the Kingdom. Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesman, said that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Eastern Region, while two missiles targeting the Saudi capital Riyadh were also intercepted early Tuesday morning. A Houthi ballistic missile launched towards the southern region was also intercepted and destroyed, Al-Maliki posted on his X account. Saudi civil defense authorities also raised warnings of potential danger in Riyadh City, Abha City and Khamis Mushait Governorate but lifted them shortly afterwards. Houthi facilities destroyed The coalition also said on Monday it had destroyed three facilities used by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia to assemble and produce components for ballistic missiles. Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesman, said the operation targeted a factory used to assemble and manufacture missile components, a chemical plant involved in mixing and producing solid propellant for ballistic missiles, and an electronics facility used to assemble their electronic systems. The coalition said the operation was carried out in response to repeated Houthi attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and Yemen. It added that efforts to weaken and dismantle the group’s ballistic missile network would continue.