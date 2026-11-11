RIYADH: The Special Forces for Environmental Security arrested a Saudi citizen for violating the Environment Law by hunting without a license in Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve. The individual was found in possession of an air rifle and four, hunted, wild animals. Legal procedures were taken against him. The SFES stressed the importance of complying with the Environment Law and its implementing regulations, which prohibit illegal wildlife hunting. It noted that hunting without a license carries a fine of SR10,000, hunting in prohibited areas carries a fine of SR5,000, and hunting a warbler without a license carries a fine of SR5,000. The SFES urged the public to report any environmental or wildlife violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, or 999 and 996 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s other regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, and informants will bear no liability.