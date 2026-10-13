The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen issued on Tuesday a warning for civilians to evacuate a site in Sanaa ahead of a targeted operation. The coalition’s joint forces command called on civilians to evacuate the Yemen Petroleum Company’s Al-Sabahah central fuel station in Sanaa, in accordance with an illustrative map of the location, for their own safety. Earlier, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said on X that three drones had been destroyed north of Riyadh.