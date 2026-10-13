Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

DUBAI: UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including a strike on King Khalid International Airport, during a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on Tuesday. Bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s support for any measures Saudi Arabia takes to safeguard its security, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.