Casualties treated according to severity of injuries through structured triage system

RIYADH: About 400 medical personnel treated people following the incident at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, performing 25 surgeries within 10 hours, according to Dr. Maad Al-Saati, head of the Orthopedic Surgery Department at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Hospital in Riyadh. Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat, Al-Saati said medical teams responded swiftly and efficiently, treating casualties according to the severity of their injuries through a structured triage system. Patients were divided into three categories: critical and severe cases, moderate injuries, and minor injuries. Those in critical condition received immediate assessment and emergency interventions, including urgent examinations and surgeries when necessary. Patients with moderate injuries initially received treatment in the emergency department before being transferred to operating rooms for further surgical care. Those with minor injuries were treated in the emergency department and discharged after medical teams had confirmed that their conditions were stable. Al-Saati said medical teams performed 25 surgical procedures in the first 10 hours following the incident, covering general, vascular and orthopedic surgery. The procedures were completed successfully, with teams treating injuries caused by shrapnel and various wounds, he said. Providing an update on the patients’ conditions, Al-Saati said only two remained in intensive care, while the others had been transferred to inpatient wards for continued treatment and monitoring. Many patients had made a full recovery, he added, while some would require additional surgical procedures in the coming days as part of their treatment plans. The response involved about 400 specialized medical personnel across several disciplines, including general surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, vascular surgery and pediatric surgery. Al-Saati said the teams worked in accordance with internationally recognized standards, delivering coordinated care within a short timeframe to treat the injured and contain the medical consequences of the incident. Emergency services, security agencies and other relevant authorities also mobilized at King Khalid International Airport, where medical teams were deployed throughout the terminal to provide immediate assistance to the injured. Casualties were transported to nearby hospitals across Riyadh, while other public and private healthcare facilities remained on standby in case additional capacity was needed. Security personnel also worked to facilitate traffic flow across the capital, enabling ambulances to transport patients to hospitals as quickly as possible. Al-Saati expressed his appreciation for the continued support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, praising their care for patients and injured people of different nationalities following the incident.