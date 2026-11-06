Four-day event bought together global premieres, heritage rallies and interactive tech as Saudi Arabia accelerates its automotive ambitions

JEDDAH: Thousands of automotive enthusiasts, collectors and prospective buyers descended on the Jeddah Center for Exhibitions and Events for the 20th Jeddah International Motor Show, which ends today, Nov. 7. From cutting-edge concept vehicles and regional premieres to gleaming vintage classics, the four-day showcase brought the full spectrum of automotive culture under one roof. Beyond standard vehicle reveals, visitors explored aftermarket performance upgrades, interactive virtual reality drives, and even fine art installations by members of the Saudi Association for Fine Arts. For many attendees, the exhibition served as a one-stop destination to test the pulse of the market and eyeball their next ride. Mohammed Al-Malki, 29, told Arab News that he arrived on the showroom floor hoping to spot a replacement for his current vehicle. Heritage also took center stage, with classic car exhibitor Hassan Darian leveraging the event’s momentum to build anticipation for the upcoming fifth edition of the Tuwaiq International Rally, set for Jan. 10 to 18. “I had expected to see many new cars on display, but I was surprised by the limited number, perhaps due to the current situation in the region,” he said. “Nevertheless, this will not deter me from looking for a new car that meets my requirements. The exhibition offers a good opportunity to explore what is available, and we are enjoying what we see.” Adding star power to the venue, popular Indian-Saudi adventure duo Capt. Mir Shakeel Ur Rahman and Capt. Amal Ahmed drew crowds of followers while browsing the exhibits. “We are so happy to be here at the motor show, not only to meet our fans but also to see the latest car models,” they told Arab News. They noted that the event offered a well-rounded experience, pairing vehicle launches with automotive accessories and on-site financing solutions for serious buyers. Heritage also took center stage, with classic car exhibitor Hassan Darian leveraging the event’s momentum to build anticipation for the upcoming fifth edition of the Tuwaiq International Rally, set for Jan. 10 to 18, 2027. “The rally celebrates the legacy of classic automobiles, and we are gearing up for the 2027 edition,” he said. Darian highlighted a surge in enthusiasm for classic rallies, particularly among younger drivers, couples and families, noting that visitors crowded his booth to learn how to sign up for future events. Supported by the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce, the motor show brought together top-tier global manufacturers, regional distributors and key mobility stakeholders. The event underscores Saudi Arabia’s broader ambition to transform into a regional automotive hub, expand domestic manufacturing, and modernize transport infrastructure across the Kingdom.