MUSCAT: The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) has praised Saudi Arabia’s five-year leadership of its Executive Council, crediting the Kingdom with reforms to the organization’s working methods and efforts to give member states a greater role in decision-making.

In statements issued at the conclusion of ALECSO’s 28th General Conference in Oman, the council and the conference commended Saudi Arabia’s work during its presidency, which ran from July 2021 until November 2026.

The Executive Council said Saudi Arabia, represented by its chairman Hani bin Muqbil Al-Muqbil, had introduced initiatives and proposals to improve the council’s operations and strengthen cooperation among member states.

It highlighted Al-Muqbil’s initiative to establish a roadmap for the council, which was endorsed by the General Conference in May 2022. The roadmap was designed to involve member states in developing a shared Arab vision to support the organization and help it fulfil its objectives.

The council also credited the Saudi presidency with introducing new approaches to joint Arab action, encouraging consultation among member states and improving coordination between the council and ALECSO’s administration.

It said the Kingdom had helped bring about a qualitative structural development within the organization by modernizing its working mechanisms and turning proposals and initiatives from member states into formal decisions.

The Executive Council also praised Saudi Arabia for fostering a constructive and consensual atmosphere during its presidency, and for supporting initiatives put forward by member states and following up on their implementation.

The General Conference echoed those remarks, commending the Saudi presidency’s efforts to develop a shared vision for Arab cooperation, support the priorities of member states and strengthen their participation in the organization’s work.

It also praised Al-Muqbil’s roadmap initiative and the Kingdom’s contribution to what it described as a transformation in ALECSO’s institutional work.

Both bodies expressed their appreciation to Al-Muqbil and thanked Saudi Arabia for the resources and support it had provided to advance cooperation among Arab states.