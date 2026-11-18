RAWALPINDI: Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara took three wickets before lunch on Wednesday to lead a Sri Lanka fightback as they reduced Pakistan to 221-7 on day two of the second and deciding Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

After Pakistan resumed at 121-3, Kumara (4-58) and Asitha Fernando (2-56) ripped out the middle order to leave Ghazi Ghori (8) and Amer Jamal (1) the not out batsmen at the break.

Pakistan lead by 123 with three wickets in hand after Sri Lanka were all out for 98 in their first innings on Tuesday.

Azan Awais had not added to his overnight 47 when Kumara had him caught behind in the third over of the day.

Kumara then struck twice in successive overs by trapping Saud Shakeel lbw for 24 and having nightwatchman Saqib Khan caught behind for 37.

Fernando trapped Salman Agha leg before for 21 as Pakistan lost four wickets in the session but increased their lead by 100.