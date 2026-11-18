SRINAGAR: Indian police said security forces killed a Pakistan-linked militant leader in a gunfight Wednesday in Indian-administered Kashmir, capping a standoff around a mosque where the man was hiding.

Authorities identified the slain militant as Lateef Bhat, a regional commander in UN-designated Lashkar-e-Taiba group based in Pakistan, accusing him of involvement in a string of attacks on Indian security forces this year.

These include an attack on a paramilitary post last week, which wounded three troops and triggered the operation in Kulgam district that ended in Wednesday's gunfight.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of funding, training and backing militant groups operating in Muslim-majority Kashmir, a charge Pakistan denies.

Following last week's attack, police and soldiers sealed off several villages in their search for suspected militants.

Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X that Bhat was Lashkar-e-Taiba's "last known active local terrorist" in the area.

Police officer Anayat Ali told reporters that Bhat had refused repeated calls to surrender while taking refuge inside the mosque.

The army, in a statement that referred to him only as a "terrorist," said troops had killed him after "forcing him to move out of the mosque premises".

A second militant linked to the November 11 attack was killed on Monday in an apple orchard.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, with both nuclear-armed rivals claiming the Himalayan region in full.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency against Indian rule for decades, seeking either independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The violence has sharply declined in recent years, but militant attacks continue sporadically.