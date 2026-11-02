ISLAMABAD: Qatar and Saudi Arabia have condemned an attack on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker reportedly carrying cargo destined for Pakistan through Gulf waters, calling it a “dangerous act” that threatened the security of global energy supplies.

Pakistan had negotiated with Iran to secure safe passage for the LNG carrier, Al Mayeda, before the ship was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz last week, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel was sailing toward the waterway loaded with LNG from Qatar when it came under fire, the people said, asking not to be named as they were not authorized to speak to the media. Just hours earlier, Iranian authorities were understood to have provided a green light, they added.

In a statement, the Qatari foreign ministry said it had initiated the necessary investigations to determine the circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible for the attack on the vessel.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the State of Qatar reserves its right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, to protect its assets and safeguard its vessels and their crews,” it said.

There was no public response by Pakistan, which has long mediated the war between the United States and Iran.

Global shipping has come under frequent attacks in and around the Strait of Hormuz since the US-Iran conflict began in Feb., disrupting energy supplies and markets.

Separately, Saudi Arabia condemned the targeting of the LNG carrier owned by Qatar Gas Transport Company.

“The Kingdom reiterates its rejection of all violations that threaten the security and safety of maritime navigation and global energy supplies,” the Saudi foreign ministry said on X.

Qatar also warned against the dangers of such “reckless and irresponsible actions” and the grave repercussions they may have on regional security and stability, particularly the potential environmental risks resulting from the targeting of energy carriers, and the serious consequences for the marine environment and the water security of the countries in the region.