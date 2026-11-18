ISLAMABAD: Pakistan spent $1.25 billion less on liquefied natural gas imports in the year to June as cheaper sources of electricity, including solar power, reduced the need to burn imported gas, according to a central bank report released this week.

The country’s LNG import bill fell 36.1 percent to $2.22 billion in fiscal 2026 from $3.48 billion a year earlier, State Bank of Pakistan figures show. LNG bucked a wider trend in the final four months of the fiscal year, when higher international prices drove up Pakistan’s overall energy import bill.

The shift matters for Qatar, Pakistan’s main LNG supplier. Of the 36 LNG cargoes Pakistan imported last winter, 35 came from Qatar, according to official figures previously reported by Arab News.

“Greater availability of lower-cost generation sources — such as decentralized solar— had reduced reliance on imported gas to run power plants,” the State Bank of Pakistan said in its governor’s annual report submitted to parliament on Tuesday.

The bank also cited weaker industrial demand and the deferral of surplus cargoes that Pakistan had already contracted to buy. It did not quantify how much of the decline was attributable to solar.

Despite the fall in annual spending, Pakistan remains exposed to disruptions when it needs gas most.

In October, officials warned of a possible winter shortage after QatarEnergy extended its suspension of supplies to Dec. 29. Pakistan had also turned to furnace oil to generate electricity during evening peaks as LNG deliveries were disrupted.