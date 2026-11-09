ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court on Monday granted police a two-day physical remand of Ahsan Tahir Khan, husband of late television journalist Rabia Ahsan, who was found dead at her home earlier this week, his lawyer said.

Police took Khan into custody on Sunday after Ahsan was found shot dead at her home in Pakistan’s eastern city of Rawalpindi. A police official said Ahsan’s body bore a gunshot wound below the neck, after which a murder probe was launched and her husband was taken into custody.

Ahsan worked as an anchorperson for 92 News, a prominent Urdu-language news channel in Pakistan.

A first information report was registered under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 2-A of the Punjab Arms Amendment Ordinance, 2015 on Sunday, local media reported. On Monday, Khan was presented before Area Magistrate Talat Waheed by police, who sought his physical custody for further investigation.

“The court today remanded Ahsan Tahir Khan into two days of custody,” Sami Ullah Waheed, Khan’s counsel, told Arab News.

Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera told reporters on Sunday that forensic teams collected evidence from the alleged murder site and also recovered the weapon used to take Ahsan’s life.

Local media reports, citing police sources, said the husband told investigators the firearm discharged accidentally, causing the death of his wife.

Police have not publicly confirmed the circumstances of the shooting or established whether it was accidental or deliberate.

First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday expressed sorrow over the incident and called for a transparent probe into the alleged murder.

“Such incidents demand serious attention and accountability,” the statement said. “Women must be able to live and work without fear for their lives.”

Ahsan’s suspected murder comes amid continuing concerns over violence against women in Pakistan, where domestic violence and gender-based killings remain persistent challenges for law enforcement.