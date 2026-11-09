RAWALPINDI: Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Sri Lanka went into the match without a frontline spinner, opting instead for a four-man pace attack on a green-tinged Pindi Stadium pitch.

Pakistan selected three fast bowlers and a spin-bowling all-rounder, while handing Test debuts to Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Taha, Arafat Minhas and Saqib Khan.

The second Test is in Lahore from November 17.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Azan Awais, Tayyab Arif, Mohammed Taha, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Ghazi Ghori, Arafat Minhas, Razaullah, Mohammad Abbas, Saqib Khan

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (captain), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA) and Rodney Tucker (AUS)

Tv umpire: Allahuddien Palekar (RSA)

Match referee: Dean Cosker (ENG)