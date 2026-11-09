RAWALPINDI: Tayyab Arif scored a half-century on debut to take Pakistan to 137-2 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The 20-year-old made a brisk 57 and put on a solid 86-run opening stand with Azan Awais (30) after Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl on a green-top Pindi Stadium pitch.

At the break, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam was 31 not out while another debutant, Mohammad Taha, was unbeaten on 15 in a confident start.

Azam, who has not scored a century in 40 Test innings, survived some anxious moments before cracking four boundaries to consolidate the innings.

Arif, playing his maiden first class season, cracked nine boundaries and a six in his impressive 51-ball knock.

Sri Lanka, who entered the Test with four pacers and without a frontline spinner, had to wait until the 16th over for a breakthrough when Milan Rathnayaka had Awais caught behind by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.

It became 90-2 when Asitha Fernando found an edge off Arif's bat to Mendis, giving the visitors some consolation.

Allrounder Arafat Minhas and pacer Saqib Khan are also making Test debuts for Pakistan.