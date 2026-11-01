ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson said on Sunday that Islamabad will welcome efforts by the US or other friendly countries to facilitate dialogue with Afghanistan, stressing that talks must be based on a commitment by Kabul to take “verifiable action” against militants.

The foreign office spokesperson’s comments came a day after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is ready to play a “productive role” in reducing tensions between Islamabad and Kabul. The US official said at the G-20 foreign ministers’ conference on Saturday that Washington has heard Pakistan’s concerns about cross-border militant attacks and does not want it to suffer from acts of “terrorism.”

Tensions persist between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the former blaming the latter for facilitating militant attacks against Pakistani law enforcers and civilians. Afghanistan denies its soil is used for attacks against Pakistan. Existing tensions have triggered fierce border clashes between the neighbors this year, with Pakistan carrying out airstrikes against Afghan cities, including Kabul.

“Pakistan would welcome sincere efforts by friendly countries, including the United States, to facilitate dialogue with Afghanistan,” foreign office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan told Independent Urdu.

However, Khan said meaningful talks should be based on a “clear commitment” by Afghan authorities on taking concrete, sustained and verifiable action against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Baloch Liberation Army and other “terrorist groups” operating from Afghan soil.

“Pakistan remains open to constructive engagement, provided it leads to tangible outcomes addressing our legitimate security concerns,” he said.

’NORMAL RELATIONS’

Separately, Pakistan’s information ministry said on Saturday that the Afghan government’s refusal to address cross-border “terrorism” is the main obstacle in restoration of “normal relations” between Kabul and Islamabad.

The information ministry was responding to a video statement from Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who said efforts from mediating countries and Kabul had failed to resolve tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Speaking to an Afghan media outlet, Mujahid had said that Islamabad lacks the “necessary readiness” to peacefully resolve its disputes with Kabul.

“The Taliban regime’s persistent refusal to address terrorism remains the principal obstacle to normal relations,” Pakistan’s information ministry said.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting 31 October 2026 The Afghan Taliban spokesperson’s latest tweet exposes the regime’s deeply misguided approach and unwillingness to confront the root cause of deteriorating relations with Pakistan. The Taliban leadership continues to blame Islamabad’s policies while conveniently ignoring the single most important issue poisoning bilateral relations: its persistent failure to address terrorism emanating from Afghan soil. Pakistan’s position is unequivocal: *terrorism is a red line and the security of its citizens is non-negotiable.* The Afghan Taliban regime must understand that Pakistan will not tolerate terrorist sanctuaries across its borders that impact its security nor allow its people to remain targets of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan. Pakistan reserves the right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with international law, to eliminate threats to its national security, wherever they originate. Kabul must recognise that the responsibility for addressing these threats rests squarely with the Afghan Taliban regime. Pakistan’s resolve to protect its people must never be mistaken for weakness. The Taliban regime’s persistent refusal to address terrorism remains the principal obstacle to normal relations. Shifting blame, making hollow assurances and questioning Pakistan’s policies will neither resolve the crisis nor absolve Kabul of its responsibilities. The Afghan Taliban leadership must understand that *Pakistan’s security will not be held hostage to _Afghan Taliban’s_ inaction, evasions or misplaced priorities.* — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) October 31, 2026

“Shifting blame, making hollow assurances and questioning Pakistan’s policies will neither resolve the crisis nor absolve Kabul of its responsibilities.”

Pakistan says around 4,700 of its nationals have been killed in over three years in militant attacks that originated in Afghanistan. Kabul denies this.