ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) announced on Sunday that its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft had arrived in the country operating as a flight from London, stressing that this was the first plane of its kind to join the fleet of any airline in Pakistan.

Pakistan had been pressing Boeing to accelerate the delivery of at least five of the 16 787 Dreamliner aircraft it planned to acquire from the US manufacturer. PIA’s new management and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Boeing’s headquarters in Washington in July to finalize the deal for the aircraft acquisition.

Norse Atlantic ‌Airways announced last month that it would lease two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to the PIA. According to Boeing, the 787-9 Dreamliner has a seating capacity of 250-325 persons and a maximum takeoff weight of 259,220 kg. It is up to 62.8 meters wide and has a height of 17 meters. The aircraft has a flying range of up to15,370 kilometers.

“The state-of-the-art Dreamliner, acquired on lease, arrived in Islamabad from London operating as flight PK-786,” PIA’s spokesperson said in a statement. “This is the first Boeing 787 of its kind to join the fleet of any airline in Pakistan.”

PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Aamir Hayat, accompanied by members of the airline’s team, welcomed the aircraft when it arrived at the Islamabad International Airport.

“The Boeing 787 is equipped with modern technology, including an in-flight entertainment system, and features a spacious and comfortable cabin,” the spokesperson said.

“The addition of the Dreamliner is part of PIA’s strategy to modernize its fleet and strengthen its international network.”

The PIA currently flies to more than 25 international destinations, including London, Dubai, Beijing and Riyadh, according to the airline’s website.

Before the latest addition, its fleet comprised Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft, Airbus A320 narrow-body aircraft and ATR42-500 and ATR72-500 turboprops.

“Through the introduction of modern aircraft, PIA aims to provide internationally standardized travel services and offer passengers a more comfortable flying experience,” the airline said.

Pakistan privatized PIA, its former national flag carrier, in December 2025 after an Arif Habib Corporation-led consortium agreed to acquire a 75 percent stake in the airline for Rs135 billion ($482 million) in a deal that valued the carrier at Rs180 billion ($643 million). The airline had accumulated more than $2.8 billion in losses before the sale.

The new management plans to more than triple PIA’s fleet to 64 aircraft from the current 19 over about eight years as part of efforts to revive the national carrier.