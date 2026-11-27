ISLAMABAD: Pakistan plans to work with fellow members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to urge African governments to set a minimum age for marriage, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said.

Pakistan took over the two-year chairmanship of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women in July. Tarar said Islamabad wanted to use that role to take its campaign against child marriage beyond Pakistan, starting in African countries where minimum-age laws are absent or girls are still routinely married as children.

In West and Central Africa, about 41 percent of girls marry before turning 18, according to the UN children’s agency UNICEF. In Pakistan, the agency estimates that about 20 million girls and women were married as children.

“We will visit those countries and try to convince their governments to follow the path taken by other OIC member states,” Tarar said.

The minister said he had discussed the initiative at a women’s summit in Türkiye and wanted to form a joint working group with two or three countries. He did not name the governments Pakistan intended to approach or give a timetable for the visits.

Tarar said Pakistan’s own efforts to raise the marriage age had met resistance in parliament. Some lawmakers, he recalled, had declared on the floor of the House that they would deliberately break the law to show their opposition.

Sindh province set the minimum marriage age at 18 for girls and boys in 2014. Tarar said the Federal Shariat Court, which examines whether laws are consistent with Islamic teachings, had upheld the provincial law after it was challenged. In 2025, Pakistan’s parliament also set 18 as the minimum age for both sexes in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Tarar recalled a senator from Balochistan who told parliament that she had been married as a child and described what that had meant for her own life. He urged parents to give daughters the same chance as sons to finish their education and choose a profession.

“A father whose 14- or 15-year-old daughter is being married off should at least ask his own daughter what she wants.”