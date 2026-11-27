ISLAMABAD: Morocco’s Ilyas Lamhaque won an international Qur’an recitation competition in Pakistan’s capital this week, taking home Rs5 million ($18,000), state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

The competition, now in its second edition, brought together 32 reciters. Eight advanced to the final round, representing Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Morocco, Pakistan and the Philippines. Qira’at refers to the recitation of the Qur’an.

Pakistan’s Abdul Quddus Al-Baaz took second place and received Rs3 million (about $10,800). Indonesia’s Dzaniyal Muhammad Chubaibillah finished third and received Rs2 million (about $7,200).

“Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underscored that the Holy Qur’an offers guidance for promoting peace, justice, compassion and mutual respect,” Radio Pakistan said in its report after Dar, the chief guest at the finale, distributed the awards on Thursday evening.

“He stressed the importance of understanding its teachings and putting them into practice in individual and collective life. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to unity, solidarity and cooperation within the Muslim Ummah, he emphasized the need to resolve differences through dialogue, wisdom and mutual respect.”

Pakistan organized the first-ever International Qirat Competition in November 2025, bringing together reciters from over 40 states.