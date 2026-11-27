PESHAWAR/KARACHI: Pakistan’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl party said it would hold peaceful protests after Friday prayers, including outside the Karachi Press Club, after authorities barred its leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, from a Punjab district where he was due to address a rally.

The party’s media coordinator, Sami Swati, told Arab News by phone that local branches were organizing demonstrations at several locations across Sindh province, which includes Karachi. Rehman had called for protests nationwide and asked supporters to pause sit-ins that had begun on Thursday.

“We will hold peaceful protests after Friday prayers,” Swati said.

The dispute began ahead of a Thursday gathering in Sargodha, a district northwest of Lahore. The local administration barred Rehman and eight other leaders of his religious political party from entering or remaining in the district for 30 days from Nov. 25 under a public order law. The rally did not go ahead.

Rehman accused authorities of denying his party the right to assemble and arresting supporters to stop the gathering. Party workers blocked roads in several cities on Thursday.

Rehman said in remarks released by his party that senior police officers had come to see him and arrested him. Swati gave the party’s account of what happened:

“Yesterday, when Maulana Sahib stepped out of his vehicle, the police took him away. Their intention was something else, but he was subsequently placed under house arrest.”

Lahore police denied a party account that Rehman had been detained while trying to travel to Sargodha and said he had returned to his residence with his convoy.

In a separate court proceeding over alleged restrictions on Rehman’s movement, Lahore’s police chief told the Lahore High Court that police had neither arrested Rehman nor placed him under house arrest. The court disposed of the petition after receiving the police report.

Swati disputed the timing of footage police submitted to the court, saying it showed Rehman after his release.

“The footage they submitted is from a time when Maulana Sahib had already been released. At that time, he was not under house arrest. The footage is from a day later, when Maulana Sahib had gone to the Raiwind Tableeghi Markaz.”

Arab News could not independently verify when the footage was recorded or whether Rehman had been detained.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar urged Rehman to resolve the dispute through talks. Swati said the party would continue protesting.

“We are not backing down. We are being pushed against the wall, yet our effort will remain to stand with Pakistan, stand with the Constitution, stand with our leadership and continue our peaceful political struggle.”