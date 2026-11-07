ISLAMABAD: The Power Division clarified on Saturday that the industrial electricity tariff has been reduced approximately by Rs18.94 per unit since March 2024, state media reported.

The Power Division was responding to local media reports this week that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Nepra revised the incremental support package (ISP) rate to Rs25.30 per unit. Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that the decision was strongly opposed by its two most relevant members, those responsible for tariff and development matters.

The Power Division on Saturday clarified that the industrial electricity tariff had not been increased, terming reports that it has been raised as “misleading and factually incorrect,” the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

“A spokesperson for the Power Division said the Rs25.30 per unit cited in the headline is the revised marginal rate under the Incremental Consumption Package for industrial and agricultural consumers. It is not the industrial tariff,” he added.

“The industrial electricity tariff has been reduced by approximately Rs18.94 per unit, inclusive of all taxes, compared with the tariff applicable in March 2024.”

The state media reported that the Power Division spokesperson said the average industrial rate in October 2026 stood at Rs34.40 per kWh, excluding taxes. The package is being revised because marginal generation costs have risen due to the prevailing war situation, it added.

The spokesperson, while further clarifying about the temporary nature of increase in the incremental package, said the revised marginal rates will apply from November 2026.

Manufacturers in Pakistan have long complained of high electricity price for industrial consumers, arguing that it has dampened industrial growth and made local products less competitive globally.