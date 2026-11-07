ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met his Sudanese counterpart Lt. Gen. Babeker Samra Mustafa Ali on Saturday, with both sides vowing to enhance cooperation in cybercrime, security, police training and other areas, the Pakistani interior ministry said.

Ali arrived in Pakistan this week and met the country’s top leadership, including PM Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The Sudanese interior minister met Naqvi in Islamabad on Saturday, during which the two held delegation-level talks, the Pakistani interior ministry said.

“Pakistan and Sudan agreed to enhance cooperation in security, internal affairs, cybercrime, police training, institutional collaboration, NADRA, and various other sectors,” the interior ministry said.

“Both countries decided to sign a MoU to strengthen cooperation in the field of cybercrime.”

Naqvi said Pakistan was ready to extend all possible assistance to Sudan in its efforts to establish peace and undertake reconstruction.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023 between its army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which control much of the western Darfur region and have established a parallel government there. The move has raised fears of the country’s partition, with the United Nations Security Council and African Union rejecting the rival administration.

Naqvi said with NADRA’s assistance, the official Pakistani database and registration authority, 36 million citizenship cards, 9 million national identity cards, 18 million birth certificates, and 500,000 death certificates had been issued in Sudan.

He said NADRA remains fully prepared to continue extending its cooperation in the civil registration process in the future.

“In response to an inquiry by the Sudanese Interior Minister, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the authorities to immediately resolve visa-related issues faced by Sudanese women married to Pakistani citizens and residing in Pakistan,” the interior ministry said.

Ali said that Pakistan was a brotherly country and that Sudan attached great importance to cooperation with Pakistan in all sectors.

“He expressed Sudan’s desire to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in various fields,” the interior ministry said.