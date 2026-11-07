HONG KONG/BEIJING: A Pakistani astronaut will join China’s space station on this ​year’s Shenzhou-24 mission, as part of bilateral cooperation under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese state media reported on Saturday.

The first foreign visitor to the space ‌station will participate ‌as a ​payload ‌specialist in ⁠the ​mission, broadcaster CCTV ⁠reported, citing the China Manned Space Agency.

China has not identified the astronaut, but pilots Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud have ⁠spent months training at ‌the ‌China Astronaut Research and Training ​Center in ‌Beijing for a mission, a ‌Pakistani space agency official told Reuters in September.

Beijing has not announced the date of ‌the mission.

CCTV said that after completing a short-term ⁠in-orbit flight, ⁠the astronaut will return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft.

This marks the first joint spaceflight featuring both Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China’s manned space program, under Beijing’s space diplomacy.