ISLAMABAD: Pakistan this week signed a contract to participate in the upcoming Expo Riyadh 2030 event, organizers said, as Islamabad aims to showcase its innovation and expertise in various fields to visitors across the world.

Held under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow,” Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a global platform for countries to showcase their achievements and ambitions, explore solutions to shared challenges, and open new opportunities for the future. The event is scheduled to take place from Oct. 1, 2030, to Mar. 31, 2031, bringing 197 nations and over 42 million visitors to Riyadh.

Across its five thematic areas— Technology, Planet, Humanity, Culture, and Collaboration— the event will invite participants and visitors to explore ideas and perspectives that will shape the coming decades.

“With the signing of its Participation Contract for Expo 2030 Riyadh, Pakistan now moves forward with developing the pavilion and program it will bring to Riyadh in 2030,” the official account of the Expo 2030 Riyadh wrote on Thursday.

With the signing of its Participation Contract for Expo 2030 Riyadh, Pakistan now moves forward with developing the pavilion and programme it will bring to Riyadh in 2030. Its participation builds on the longstanding relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and the close ties that continue to connect us. — Expo 2030 Riyadh (@Expo2030Riyadh) November 5, 2026

Pakistani ambassador to Saudi Arabia and commissioner general of the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2030 Riyadh, Ahmad Farooq, signed the contract with Expo 2030 Riyadh CEO Talal Al-Marri.

“Pakistan’s participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide an excellent platform for showcasing our country’s rich legacy in culture, trade, and tourism,” Farooq was quoted as saying by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“Pakistan holds vast potential and extensive opportunities in trade and investment, while its close ties with Middle Eastern countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, will further strengthen its relations with brotherly countries.”

Pakistan’s signing comes as preparations for Expo 2030 Riyadh accelerate across multiple areas. More than 185 official participants have confirmed their participation, while countries continue developing their pavilions and programs for 2030.

According to the SPA, construction is also advancing across the six-million-square-meter site of the exhibition in Riyadh, with infrastructure work progressing and key facilities and assets taking shape.