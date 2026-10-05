ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have agreed to provide designated forces and military capabilities under a trilateral defense pact, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Monday, amid ongoing attacks against Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis.

The statement came after an emergency meeting of the Strategic-Political and Defense Committee of the Makkah Alliance for Defense, which included Saudi, Pakistani and Turkish officials, in Riyadh to address the security developments and threats facing Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned have attacked the Kingdom in recent weeks, with drones and missiles targeting civilian and economic infrastructure. Saudi Arabia on Monday strongly condemned repeated attacks on Makkah and Madinah, Riyadh and other Saudi cities.

At Monday’s meeting, Pakistani, Saudi and Turkish officials condemned continuing attacks targeting cities and civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, reaffirming their unequivocal rejection of any attack or threat against the Kingdom’s security and territorial integrity.

“The Committee decided to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defense commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom, in accordance with the approved arrangements and the national legislation of the Parties, thereby enhancing readiness, military integration, and the collective capacity to confront and counter threats,” read a joint statement shared by the Pakistani foreign ministry.

Separately, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman said the committee “reaffirmed the solidarity and unity of ​our countries ⁠in ​confronting the ⁠heinous attacks against the Kingdom and the holy sites.”

“The committee agreed to activate collective deterrence measures within the framework of the ⁠Alliance ⁠in response to the attacks and all those responsible for them,” he said on X.

Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia signed the trilateral defense pact in Makkah last month. The agreement stipulates that an attack against any one of the three countries will be considered an attack against all three.

“The Parties affirmed that the security of each Party is an integral part of the collective security of the three countries, and that translating the Makkah Agreement for Joint Defense into practical measures demonstrates the credibility of the commitment to collective defense, strengthens the effectiveness of deterrence, and reaffirms the unity and determination of our three countries to defend their security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, in accordance with the provisions of the Agreement,” the joint statement said.