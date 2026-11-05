ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan held discussions with officials from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Tunisia on enhancing agricultural, trade and industrial cooperation on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) in Istanbul, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Khan arrived in Istanbul this week to attend the COMCEC session. COMCEC serves as a central forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to address the common development problems of Muslim countries and provide solutions to them.

The Pakistani minister met Fareed S. Alasaly, the deputy governor for international organizations and agreements of Saudi Arabia, in Istanbul. Both sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in agriculture and industrial development, particularly in human resource development, livestock and food security, the Pakistani ministry said.

“Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the importance of identifying new avenues for mutually beneficial joint ventures between Pakistani and Saudi companies,” the commerce ministry said. “He particularly proposed partnerships between leading businesses of the two countries to explore emerging trade opportunities in African markets.”

Khan invited the Saudi representative to visit Pakistan during the upcoming FoodAg exhibition to explore opportunities in agriculture, livestock and food-related industries, the statement added.

He separately met Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh. The Pakistani minister discussed opportunities to enhance bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation, particularly in the cotton and textile sectors, between Islamabad and Cairo.

“The Egyptian minister highlighted investment opportunities in Egypt and encouraged Pakistani companies to explore manufacturing and industrial partnerships,” the Pakistani commerce ministry said.

Saleh also requested details of Pakistani companies expected to participate in an upcoming business forum, to facilitate direct engagement between the business communities and identify potential investment partnerships.

Khan emphasized the need to develop joint ventures between Pakistani and Egyptian private-sector companies and explore opportunities in textiles, manufacturing and other mutually beneficial sectors.

Khan also discussed enhancing trade and exploring new avenues of economic and industrial cooperation between Pakistan and Tunisia in his meeting with Tunisia’s Minister of Trade and Export Development Samir Abid.

“The discussions particularly focused on expanding cooperation in agriculture, minerals, textiles, auto parts and manufacturing, with both sides recognizing considerable opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships in these sectors,” the statement added.

The commerce ministry said Khan’s bilateral engagements on COMCEC’s sidelines reflected Pakistan’s continued efforts to strengthen economic diplomacy, diversify export markets, attract investment and promote mutually beneficial economic partnerships with countries across the Middle East, North Africa and beyond.

The engagements take place as Pakistan eyes improved economic ties with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other regional powers for sustainable growth.