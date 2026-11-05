ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf will attend the Sixth Hajj Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah from Nov.8-11, his ministry said this week, saying the participation reflects Islamabad’s commitment in caring for its pilgrims and addressing their needs.

Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in cooperation with the Pilgrim Experience Program, a Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, the event will be held under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. Participants will include government, private and nonprofit organizations, as well as officials and specialists from across the Hajj services sector.

The conference in Saudi Arabia will feature more than 520 local and international organizations to discuss improvements to pilgrimage services and preparations for the next Hajj season.

“The federal minister will also attend a meeting of heads of Hajj affairs offices, with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, to discuss arrangements for the 1448 AH Hajj season and strengthen coordination with Saudi authorities,” the religious affairs ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the Hajj exhibition will feature more than 15 main zones and programs, including the Hajj Conference, Hajj Council, Business Center, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Zone, Hackathon, and the inaugural Awareness and Training Forum.

The conference and exhibition programs will include specialized forums, panel discussions, roundtables, workshops, and business meetings, as well as platforms for launching initiatives, announcing agreements, and showcasing solutions and innovations, the statement said.

“Participation in the Hajj Conference and Exhibition reflects the country’s continued commitment, through its Hajj Affairs Office, to caring for its pilgrims, addressing their needs, and completing service arrangements and contracts at an early stage,” the statement said.

Pakistan has been allocated 179,210 pilgrim slots for Hajj 2027, with 107,526 reserved for the government scheme and 71,684 for private operators. All places under the government scheme were booked in August through an online reservation system, according to Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry.

Government packages for Hajj 2027 have been set by the Pakistani government at Rs1.2 million ($4,300) for the standard roughly 40-day program and Rs1.3 million ($4,660) for a shorter 20-25-day option.