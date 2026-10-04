ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has established dedicated units to counter what it described as “fake news” and “anti-state propaganda,” an NCCIA spokesperson said on Sunday.

Pakistan has tightened its oversight of online content in recent years, with authorities saying the measures are necessary to combat misinformation, cybercrime and threats to national security.

Rights groups, journalists and digital freedom advocates, however, have repeatedly raised concerns that such actions risk curbing free expression and could be used to suppress dissent. The government denies it.

In a statement, the NCCIA spokesperson said these special units have been activated across all regions to monitor the country’s cyberspace, adding that all resources would be utilized to provide swift justice to citizens.

“There is a zero-tolerance policy against fake news and anti-state propaganda,” NCCIA Director General Ali Nasir Rizvi said, directing more citizen-friendly complaint and verification systems.

The development follows incidents in recent years in which misinformation circulated online relating to Pakistani officials, militant attacks, counter-terrorism measures, government actions and private citizens.

Pakistan has in recent years introduced a series of measures to regulate such content, including amendments to cybercrime laws and the creation of the NCCIA.

Authorities say the steps are aimed at tackling misinformation, online fraud, hate speech and content that threatens national security.