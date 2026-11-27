PESHAWAR: Pakistani cleric and politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman called for nationwide protests following Friday prayers after authorities barred him and eight other leaders of his religious party from a district in Punjab province where they had planned to hold a rally.

The dispute began ahead of a Thursday gathering in Sargodha, a district northwest of Lahore. The local administration barred the nine Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders from entering or remaining in the district for 30 days from Nov. 25 under a public order law.

Rehman, who leads the religious political party, says authorities denied it the right to assemble and arrested supporters to stop the gathering. The party’s immediate grievance is the restrictions on the rally and the treatment of its workers. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar urged Rehman to resolve the dispute through talks.

“Postpone the ongoing sit-ins across the country for now,” Rehman said in remarks released by his party on Thursday. “Tomorrow, after Friday prayers, protests will be held across the country.”

Rehman directed local party branches to organize the demonstrations. JUI-F supporters had already blocked roads in several cities on Thursday, The Express Tribune reported.

In the same remarks released by JUI-F, Rehman said senior police officers had come to see him and claimed they had arrested him. The News separately reported that Lahore police denied a party account that he had been detained while trying to travel to Sargodha and said he had returned to his residence with his convoy.

Media also widely reported that Lahore’s police chief told the Lahore High Court, in response to a separate petition alleging restrictions on Rehman’s movement, that police had neither arrested him nor placed him under house arrest. The court disposed of the petition after receiving the police report.