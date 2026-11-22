Yemeni Armed Forces say 86 Houthi commanders, fighters killed, injured or captured in recent operations

ADEN: Yemeni Armed Forces said on Sunday they had carried out 639 strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across several fronts, killing, wounding or capturing 86 Houthi commanders and fighters. The operations, backed by the Popular Resistance and aircraft from the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, targeted positions, fortifications, weapon emplacements and reinforcements as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, a military spokesperson said. The military reported on 560 artillery strikes, 28 rocket-launcher strikes, 27 drone strikes and 24 airstrikes. It said the strikes had destroyed or damaged 64 Houthi vehicles and pieces of equipment. In Marib and Jouf, troops continued offensive operations and counterattacks while clearing mines and improvised explosive devices from areas the military said it had recaptured. Farther south, in Taiz, the military said its forces and the Popular Resistance were fighting to break the Houthi siege of the city. They repelled attacks, thwarted infiltration attempts and recaptured several key areas, a statement said. In neighboring Lahj, troops repelled an attack and an infiltration attempt, inflicting losses on Houthi personnel and equipment. The military said the campaign would continue until it achieved its objectives, including ending the militia’s threat to Yemen, the region and shipping in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait. It also pledged to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law.