Strikes focused on Houthi fighters, reinforcements, fortifications and supply assets

Military spokesperson says troops in Taiz were supported by air and artillery

LONDON: Yemen’s armed forces said on Sunday that they carried out 1,272 strikes against Houthi militia targets over 24 hours as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, supporting ground advances and the recapture of positions in Al-Jawf province. Col. Majed Al-Nuzaili, a spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said on X that the strikes targeted Houthi fighters, reinforcements, fortifications, firing positions, transport and supply assets. He added that operations continued across northern, southern and southwestern fronts, as well as in Marib and Al-Bayda. In Taiz, troops and allied Popular Resistance fighters, backed by warplanes, drones and artillery, struck Houthi movements and reinforcements. The operations “neutralized” about 500 Houthi field commanders and fighters, destroying or disabling 169 vehicles, pieces of equipment and heavy weapons, Al-Nuzaili said. He reaffirmed that the army was taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.