Construction work underway in western, central sectors

Demolition work also being carried out in occupied areas

LONDON: Israeli forces are building roads through mountains and valleys in southern Lebanon to link military positions, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported on Saturday. The work is happening in the western and central sectors, where Israel maintains posts on occupied territory. Demolition operations are also underway, it said. The central sector includes Aita Al-Shaab, Maroun Al-Ras, Bint Jbeil and Aitaroun. Maroun Al-Ras overlooks the Israeli settlement of Avivim across the border. The western sector includes Naqoura, Yarine, Dhayra, Marwahin and Alma Al-Shaab, where Lebanese troops and UN peacekeeping forces are deployed. The work follows US-sponsored military and technical talks between Lebanon and Israel held last month in Florida. The meetings ended without an announced breakthrough or a joint statement but reports suggest that the two sides agreed to continue negotiations despite disagreements over an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.