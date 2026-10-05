The Yemeni Armed Forces have launched a major military operation to reclaim state institutions from Houthi control

The Giants Forces and the Shield of the Nation assert control of the Thubab area

DUBAI: Yemeni government forces claim to have seized control of the strategic Bab Al-Mandab strait in a military operation targeting Houthi personnel and capabilities, their spokesperson said on Monday. The spokesperson said the Giants Brigades and Nation’s Shield Forces had taken control of the area as part of the operation, named “Dawn of Yemen”. Government forces also claim to have taken control of Dhu Bab airport and secured control over the road linking Dhu Bab with Mokha, the spokesperson said. Hundreds of Houthi fighters who were surrounded in Dhu Bab had been called on to surrender, while some fighters fled by boat, the spokesperson said. The operation remains ongoing to achieve its operational objectives, the spokesperson added. Sources cited by SABA news agency said Yemeni forces, aided by air support, seized control of the city of Mokha after clashes with the Houthi militia, which had controlled the city since last September. The source indicated that the battles that took place in a number of locations surrounding the city, resulting in deaths and injuries among the Houthi militia, the capture of a number of its members, and the escape of others. 'Operation Dawn of Yemen' Yemen's President Rashad Al Alimi declared a a large-scale operation called "Dawn of Yemen" to target Houthi capabilities. The President of the Leadership Council said the operation is to restore state institutions, liberate Sana’a, and end the coup. "With the will of our people, the bravery of our forces, and the support of our brothers, Yemen will move toward a new dawn" vowed Al-Alimi on Monday. The Yemeni Armed Forces said earlier this morning that they launched new strikes against areas under Houthi control to seize state institutions from Houthi control and put an end to the group's coup. “Our armed forces continue their military operations across various combat axes and fronts according to approved plans. Our armed forces executed 1,122 targets on Houthi militia infastructure across the Saada, Al-Jawf and Taiz,” said spokesperson for Yemeni Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili in a post on X. “According to field reports, these operations resulted in neutralizing 1,747 militia elements and destroying or disabling 364 military vehicles, equipment, and supply transport units,” he said. Houthi militias have been surrounded in Bab al Mandab and on Mayun island, as government forces continue to advance northward along the western coast and towards the city of Mokha according to Al Arabiya. On Sunday, Al-Alimi announced the launch of military operations to recapture the country’s remaining territories under Houthi control. “Today we are embarking on a decisive phase in the history of our nation,” Al-Alimi said, adding that the state had made “great sacrifices” in choosing the path of peace. Al-Alimi said the operations were aimed at restoring security, rights and dignity to citizens in areas controlled by the Houthis, stressing that those citizens were not targets of the military operations. The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen also vowed to continue providing operational support to Yemeni forces until the country’s state institutions are restored and the threat posed by the Houthi militia is eliminated.