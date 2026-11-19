ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said on Thursday that they carried out 715 air and ground operations against Houthi forces on several fronts that killed or wounded 144 field commanders and fighters.



The operations were conducted as part of the Dawn of Yemen campaign, with support from the Popular Resistance, and targeted Houthi positions, fortifications, reinforcements, military vehicles and sources of fire, a military spokesperson said in a statement.



The operations comprised 15 airstrikes, 36 drone attacks, 33 rocket-launcher strikes and 631 artillery strikes.



On the Taiz front, government and Popular Resistance forces continued to repel Houthi attacks and thwart infiltration attempts along several axes. Airstrikes targeted Houthi reinforcements in support of forces defending the governorate, which remains under siege.



On the Marib and Al-Jawf fronts, units carried out an offensive operation along one axis while targeting Houthi positions, gatherings and reinforcements. Government forces also shot down a hostile drone, the statement said.



On the southern front, Nation’s Shield forces, alongside other army formations, repelled a Houthi attack in the Tur Al-Baha area and continued to engage the group’s movements and sources of fire. The military also targeted Houthi positions and gatherings on other fronts.



The operations resulted in the destruction or disabling of 96 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.



The military said it would continue its operations to achieve the objectives of the Dawn of Yemen campaign and was taking necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.