Fighting continued in Taiz, where government forces targeted Houthi positions with air support, leading to some retreats

On the Tur Al-Baha front, government forces repelled Houthi attacks and gained control of several positions

ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said they had carried out 1,211 strikes against Houthi targets as part of the “Dawn of Yemen” operation, claiming to have neutralized about 387 fighters and commanders and destroyed or disabled 96 military assets. The strikes targeted Houthi positions, gatherings, reinforcements, vehicles and firing sites, using combat aircraft, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers, the military said. In Taiz, government forces and the Popular Resistance continued fighting on the Al-Shaqb and Al-Aqroud fronts, particularly around Sanamat and Al-Sarari. Military units targeted Houthi positions and movements, forcing some fighters to retreat, with air support, while clashes continued in several areas. On the Tur Al-Baha front, forces from the Nation’s Shield and Giants brigades took control of several positions and repelled Houthi attacks and infiltration attempts, the statement said. In Marib, government forces launched attacks on Houthi positions in the Raghwan and Mahzam Mas sectors, while continuing to target the group’s reinforcements and fortifications. The military said the operation had neutralized about 387 Houthi commanders and fighters and destroyed or disabled 96 military vehicles and assets, as well as a missile-launch platform. It said its forces were continuing operations while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.