Saudi Arabia intercepted Houthi missiles targeting the Kingdom’s capital and other regions on Sunday

Falling debris damaged a building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District

DUBAI: The UAE strongly condemned an attempt by Yemen’s Houthi group to target several areas in Saudi Arabia, describing it as a violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability. In a statement on Monday, the UAE Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the country’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for measures to safeguard the Kingdom’s security and stability. Qatar, Bahrain, and the Syrian Arab Republic condemned the attacks by the Iran-backed militia on Sunday targeting facilities in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh. Saudi Arabia intercepted Houthi missiles targeting the Kingdom’s capital and other regions on Sunday, with falling debris damaging a building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District. The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen later said it had destroyed two ballistic missile launchers in Saadah that were used by the Iran-backed militia in the attempted attack on Riyadh. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Syria’s full support for Saudi Arabia in confronting threats to its security, territorial integrity, and infrastructure, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency. Syria, Qatar, and Bahrain emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s security is crucial to regional stability in the Middle East and the Gulf Cooperation Council. They commended the Saudi air defenses for intercepting the attacks. Qatar said that the Houthi attacks constituted aggressive behavior, displayed a disregard for civilian lives, represented a blatant violation of Saudi sovereignty, and were a clear breach of international law. It also affirmed support for Saudi Arabia and said it is taking all legitimate measures to preserve its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and interests, according to the Qatar News Agency. Bahrain called on the UN Security Council to take firm action to “halt terrorist Houthi attacks,” according to Bahrain News Agency.