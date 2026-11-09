The call included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jared Kushner, and envoy Steve Witkoff, and was described as constructive

The Gaza peace roadmap seeks Hamas’ disarmament, demilitarization of Gaza, and establishment of a Palestinian technocratic government

DUBAI: US President Trump wants Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take steps to implement his Gaza peace plan during a phone call on Thursday, Axios has reported, quoting two sources with knowledge of the matter. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as well as Kushner and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff also participated in the call between the president and Netanyahu. A source with knowledge of the details described the call, which Netanyahu initiated, as constructive. It also addressed the war in Iran, Axios reported. The Gaza peace roadmap calls for Hamas’ disarmament and the demilitarization of Gaza, as well as the handing of the enclave’s governance to a new Palestinian technocratic government. It has been on hold for months because of the Israeli elections held on Oct. 27. The Trump administration did not want implementation of the plan to become a politically explosive issue during the Israeli election campaign, Axios reported, and now that Israeli elections are over the US president want to forge ahead with his Gaza plan regardless of who leads the new Israeli government. Israel and Hamas agreed about a year ago to the first phase of Trump’s 20-point plan, which led to a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of the last 20 living hostages taken during the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks. Trump’s Board of Peace, which was established as part of the Gaza agreement, has been working for months on an implementation plan that includes the establishment of a Palestinian technocratic government and an International Stabilization Force. Netanyahu however remains extremely skeptical that Hamas will ever demilitarize, and said the group was reconstituting and rearming in Gaza.