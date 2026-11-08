ISLAMABAD: Around 250 Pakistani citizens on Sunday departed for Jeddah after being recruited for various jobs at a major energy and power plant project, a Punjab government official said.

Adnan Afzal Chattha, chairperson of the Chief Minister Punjab Task Force on Skills Development, wrote on X that a delegation of the Punjab government visited Saudi Arabia last year and met various employers in the country. He said as a result of those meetings and subsequent follow-ups, the demand for Pakistani workers were translating into actual jobs.

“Today, 250 of our Pakistani youth departed for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for employment where they will work on a major energy and power plant project,” Chattha wrote on X.

“They include safety inspectors, fabricators, welders and other workers.”

الحمدللہ! آج ہمارے 250 پاکستانی نوجوان روزگار کے لیے جدہ، سعودی عرب روانہ ہو گئے ہیں، جہاں وہ ایک بڑے Energy & Power Plant Project میں خدمات انجام دیں گے۔ ان میں سیفٹی انسپکٹرز، فابریکیٹرز، ویلڈرز اور دیگر محنت کش شامل ہیں۔ یہ محترمہ وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز شریف @MaryamNSharif صاحبہ کے اُس وژن کا عملی نتیجہ ہے جس کے تحت نوجوانوں کو ہنر کے ساتھ باعزت روزگار اور آگے بڑھنے کے مواقع فراہم کیے جا رہے ہیں۔ ان کی ہدایت پر نوجوانوں کے سفری و متعلقہ اخراجات میں بھی معاونت فراہم کی گئی، تاکہ معمولی ذاتی خرچ کے ساتھ وہ اپنی زندگی کے اس نئے سفر کا آغاز کر سکیں۔ گزشتہ سال وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب کی رہنمائی میں پنجاب کے وفد نے سعودی عرب کا دورہ کیا اور مختلف employers سے ملاقاتیں کیں۔ خوشی ہے کہ ان ملاقاتوں اور مسلسل فالو اَپ کے نتیجے میں افرادی قوت کی طلب اب عملی بھرتیوں میں تبدیل ہو رہی ہے۔ آج ان 250 نوجوانوں کی روانگی اسی کوشش کی ایک اہم کامیابی ہے۔ Skills Development & Entrepreneurship Department اور PSDF کے تحت ان نوجوانوں کو روانگی سے قبل Industrial Safety، HSE اور ضروری رہنمائی فراہم کی گئی۔ اس عمل میں PSDF اور ہمارے recruitment partner، Alif Recruitment & Manpower Solutions کی کاوشیں بھی قابلِ تحسین ہیں۔ میں نے وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب کی جانب سے تمام نوجوانوں کو مبارکباد دی اور ان کے لیے نیک خواہشات کا اظہار کیا۔ ان سے یہی کہا کہ آپ پاکستان کے سفیر ہیں۔ اپنی محنت، دیانت اور نظم و ضبط سے اپنے ملک کا نام روشن کریں، اپنے والدین کا سہارا بنیں اور اپنے خواب پورے کریں۔ اللہ تعالیٰ آپ سب کو کامیابی، حفاظت اور باعزت رزق عطا فرمائے۔ آمین۔ 🇵🇰🇸🇦 @MaryamNSharif @Marriyum_A @pmln_org @GovtofPunjabPK @GovtofPunjabPK @PSDF_official — Adnan Afzal Chattha (@AdnanChatthapk) November 8, 2026

Chattha said on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s instructions, the provincial government would provide support for the Pakistani workers’ travel and related expenses.

The official said that the Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Department and the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) ensured that these Pakistani citizens received industrial safety, HSE (health, safety and environment) and essential guidance training before departure.

He urged the Pakistani citizens to represent the country in an impressive manner in Saudi Arabia.

“Through your hard work, honesty and discipline, bring honor to your country, be a source of support for your parents and fulfill your dreams,” Chattha wrote.

Every year thousands of Pakistani citizens travel to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries for education and employment reasons.

Pakistan relies heavily on remittances from millions of Pakistanis working abroad, particularly in the Gulf states, to shore up its foreign reserves and fulfill its external obligations.