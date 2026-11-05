ISTANBUL: A Turkish soldier was killed at the weekend during a cross-border fire incident along its border with Iran, the defense ministry said Thursday indicating both countries were investigating the incident.

“On October 31, while intervening in an illegal crossing in the area of the Engin Mayin border post on the Turkiye-Iran border” a soldier was killed “as a result of fire assessed to have come from Iran,” the ministry said in a post on X.

The soldier “was wounded during the intervention” but despite efforts to treat him, he “could not be saved,” it said.

The Turkish authorities immediately began an investigation and met up with Iranian officials to discuss the matter “on November 3,” it said.

Iran has also opened an investigation “to clarify the incident in question,” it said, indicating efforts “to fully elucidate the incident are being meticulously continued in coordination with Iranian authorities.”

Engin Mayin is a military border post along the 500-kilometer (300-mile) frontier between Turkiye and Iran.