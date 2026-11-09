WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Monday there was “positive momentum” toward a deal to end the Iran war after meeting Qatar’s prime minister at the White House. Trump added in a post on Truth Social that a resumption of US military strikes on Iran was “quite unlikely,” saying that Gulf powers wanted to keep the status quo. Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said he had positive discussions with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Monday. “Grateful for the positive discussions on reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region,” he said on X.