Minister Mustafa Abdul Razzaq and UNRWA's Olaf Becker discussed ongoing projects and potential cooperation through vocational training centers

The discussions highlight the urgent need for Syria to rehabilitate infrastructure and enhance service delivery for residents

DAMASCUS: Syria’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East discussed strengthening cooperation on reconstruction projects and the rehabilitation of public service facilities during a meeting in Damascus on Monday. The talks brought together Minister of Public Works and Housing Mustafa Abdul Razzaq and Olaf Becker, UNRWA’s director of affairs in the Syrian Arab Republic. The two sides reviewed their respective areas of work and ongoing projects, and discussed opportunities for cooperation through institutions affiliated with the ministry and vocational training centers. They considered exchanging technical expertise and information, including guidelines for assessing building damage after disasters. The meeting concluded with an agreement to designate a liaison point to coordinate the exchange of data and technical standards and maintain communication on areas of mutual cooperation. The arrangement is intended to help align working methods and coordinate efforts, the ministry said. Abdul Razzaq stressed the importance of cooperation among government institutions, international organizations and the private sector at the current stage. The discussions come as Syria faces the need to rehabilitate infrastructure and public service facilities, strengthen technical expertise and make better use of available resources to support recovery and reconstruction and improve services for residents. On Jan. 15, Abdul Razzaq held separate talks with a World Bank technical mission on reconstruction and the identification of priorities, particularly in heavily damaged and densely populated areas. The discussions included possible solutions for addressing stalled housing projects.