Navigational aid systems in the Strait of Hormuz were destroyed

No unauthorized vessels transited the route overnight

DUBAI: Navigational aid systems in the south ‌of ‌the Strait ‌of Hormuz were destroyed and no unauthorized vessels transited ‌the ‌maritime route ‌overnight, ‌an unnamed Revolutionary Guards ‌Navy official told Iranian state media on Monday. No vital ​infrastructure or services were impacted by a US attack ‌on ‌Iran's ​Qeshm ‌island last ⁠night, ​a provincial ⁠official told the semi-official Fars news agency ⁠on ‌Monday, adding ‌that ​the ‌targeted ‌sites were away from residential and ‌commercial areas. Iranian state media reported ⁠explosions ⁠late on Sunday in Qeshm near the Strait of Hormuz.