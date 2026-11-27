DAMASCUS: Four Syrian security and military personnel were killed in separate attacks in Deir Ezzor and Daraa provinces, according to reports by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), highlighting continuing security challenges facing the country.

Two Internal Security personnel were killed and another wounded on Friday when gunmen attacked a security patrol in the city of Deir Ezzor, SANA reported, citing the Internal Security Forces.

In a separate incident, two Syrian Arab Army soldiers were killed on Friday after being targeted by unknown assailants on the Al-Quniyah-Al-Sanamayn road in the northern countryside of Daraa, SANA reported, citing the Media and Communication Directorate at the Ministry of Defense.

The latest attacks came two days after another deadly assault on a Ministry of Interior facility in the Al-Mushairifah neighborhood of Hasakah, where two Internal Security personnel were killed and five others wounded in an attack authorities linked to Daesh.

The Hasakah assault involved four militants on motorcycles, one of whom detonated explosives at the facility's entrance, triggering clashes with security personnel. Two attackers were killed in the confrontation, while the other two detonated explosive belts, according to authorities.

The attack prompted widespread condemnation from Arab governments and regional organizations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar and Yemen. The Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab Parliament also denounced the assault and expressed support for Syria's efforts to combat terrorism.

The incidents underscore the security difficulties confronting President Ahmed Al-Sharaa's government as it seeks to consolidate control and integrate security structures following the fall of Bashar Assad.

Daesh lost its last territorial stronghold in Syria in 2019, but remnants of the group continue to operate through clandestine cells, particularly in the country's north and east. Hasakah remains especially sensitive because it hosts detention facilities and camps holding thousands of Daesh fighters and their family members.