Properties rebuilt in Al-Tadamon, Al-Hajar Al-Aswad neighborhoods

Return coincides with anniversary of launch of military campaign that led to fall of Bashar Assad

DAMASCUS: Twenty-seven Syrian families have returned to their homes in Damascus and the surrounding countryside after years of being displaced because of the civil war, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported on Friday. The families returned to the neighborhoods of Al-Tadamon and Al-Hajar Al-Aswad from the Deir Ballout and Al-Muhammadiya displacement camps in northern Syria under an initiative called Damascus’ Loyalty to Our People in the Camps. Their return coincided with the anniversary of the launch of the military offensive that led to the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime in December 2024, the report said. Mohammed Moaz Zakaria, head of the initiative, said that the restoration of 29 homes marked the completion of the campaign’s second phase, following an initial effort last winter to provide displaced families in northern Syrian camps with emergency humanitarian aid, heating supplies and clothing. “The initiative sought to turn the joy of Syria’s liberation into practical efforts to ease the suffering of families who had spent years in displacement camps,” he said. Launched in January by Damascus neighborhood coordination committees, the campaign has brought together residents, government bodies and volunteers to rehabilitate war-damaged homes and help people return to their communities. Zakaria said that plans were underway for a possible new phase of the campaign that would support the renovation of other properties and encourage more families to return. The restoration work was funded through public donations and contributions from Damascus Governorate, with support from the Molham Volunteering Team. Atef Naanou, director of the Molham Volunteering Team, said that the initiative had also helped displaced families return from camps in Khirbet Al-Joz to their homes in the Latakia countryside. But significant challenges remained, he said, with large numbers of people still living in displacement camps in the Syrian Arab Republic, including families who had spent years there and had no homes to return to. He called for greater cooperation between government institutions, local communities and international organizations to develop long-term solutions for displaced families.